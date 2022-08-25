Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,033 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $188.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average of $190.43. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

