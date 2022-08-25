Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,225 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.52 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

