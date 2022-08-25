Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 23 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 2.6 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,231.81 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,175.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,060.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

