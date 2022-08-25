Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.25.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $441.93 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.