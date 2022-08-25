TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.36.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $643.04 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

