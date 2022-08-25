Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

