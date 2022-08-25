Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $701,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

