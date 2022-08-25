iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after purchasing an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,781,000 after acquiring an additional 168,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,087,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205,771 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $64.09 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

