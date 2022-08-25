Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $764,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.