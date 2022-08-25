Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

