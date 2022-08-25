Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $31,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $144.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.64.

