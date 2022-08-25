Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,193 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $33,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 9,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Shopify Trading Up 2.5 %

Shopify Company Profile

NYSE SHOP opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

