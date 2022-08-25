Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.02 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

PAYX stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

