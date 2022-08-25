Argent Trust Co Purchases Shares of 11,062 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.4 %

NWL opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

