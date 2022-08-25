Argent Trust Co Purchases Shares of 11,062 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.4 %

NWL opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

