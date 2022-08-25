ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.36.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.98%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

