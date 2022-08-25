Argent Trust Co Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $285.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.24 and a 200-day moving average of $276.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

