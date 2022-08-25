TD Asset Management Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 162,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

