William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 92,590 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Urban Outfitters worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,052,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,796,000 after acquiring an additional 354,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 403,537 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after acquiring an additional 871,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,719,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.9 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.