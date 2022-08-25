William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 13,833 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $29,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

