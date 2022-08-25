William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of ModivCare worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ModivCare by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MODV opened at $118.49 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ModivCare Company Profile

MODV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ModivCare to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

