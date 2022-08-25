Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Shares of KEYS opened at $170.89 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average is $150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

