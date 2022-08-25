Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

