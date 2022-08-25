Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

