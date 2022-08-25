Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.32 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.