Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,520 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 547,249 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

