Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 41.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after buying an additional 564,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teradata by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 268,789 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 242,843 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Teradata by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,727,000 after acquiring an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,616 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Teradata Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TDC opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

