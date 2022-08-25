Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.7 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

NYSE AEM opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.