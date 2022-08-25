Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

