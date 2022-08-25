William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,250 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Prologis by 18,337.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 554,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of PLD opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

