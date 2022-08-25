NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 307,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 294,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

