William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $31.77 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Winnebago Industries worth $31,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.