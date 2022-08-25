Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 485,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

