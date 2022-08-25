Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $202.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $214.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

