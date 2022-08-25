398 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE J opened at $131.52 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

