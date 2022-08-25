Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

