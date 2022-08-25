Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

