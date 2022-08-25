Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972,271 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Bilibili by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bilibili by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

