Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Southern Copper by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after buying an additional 243,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,826,000 after buying an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southern Copper by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 165,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

NYSE SCCO opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.