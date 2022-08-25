1,372 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.