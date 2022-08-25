EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Position Lessened by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $484,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

EVGO opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

