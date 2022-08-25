Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Snap-on by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Snap-on by 86.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $223.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.58.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

