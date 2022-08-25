Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE APD opened at $262.72 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

