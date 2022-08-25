Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,790 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

