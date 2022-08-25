Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

WM opened at $173.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

