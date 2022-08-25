Argent Trust Co Purchases 520 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.