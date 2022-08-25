BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 2,164 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

