Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Avnet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avnet Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

AVT opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.