4,181 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

