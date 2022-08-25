Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.37.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

