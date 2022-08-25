Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $93.41 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.